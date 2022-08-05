Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun passes on at 74

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tafa Balogun has passed on.

He was aged 74.

Balogun served as IGP between 2002 and 2005 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Prior to that time, Balogun was Police Commissioner in Delta, Rivers and Abia States respectively.

He was also an Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 1 Kano.

The former IGP had not been seen in public in recent times.

Born August 25, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun State, he was convicted in 2005 on eight charges of corruption, and had his corruption case re-opened in 2020.