IGP’s wife visits Benue, reels out achievements

Hajiya Hajara Alkali Baba, wife of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has stated that part of her achievements as the National President of Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) is the revival of the body which had earlier gone comatose.

She disclosed this while speaking with newsmen shortly after paying a courtesy visit to the Ochi’Idoma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu, John Elaigwu Odogbo, at his palace in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state on Tuesday.

She stated that since assuming office a little over a year ago, she has inaugurated a skill acquisition centre in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while work on another one is ongoing in Imo State.

According to her, “One of my greatest achievements was to revive POWA nationally.

“I have also set up a skill acquisition centre in Port-Harcourt with the support of the state government. Right now you have wives of police officers benefitting from the scheme; not just them but even persons in the community in which the project is sited are benefiting from the centre.