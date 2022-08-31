Ijaw group vows to resist threat against Timipre Sylva, Government Tompolo

The Ijaw Interest Advocates (IIA) otherwise called Izanzan Intellectual Camp has vowed to resist any threat that will truncate the relative peace across the Niger Delta.

Izanzan was reacting to threats by a “faceless” pro-Ijaw group against Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Tompolo and other Niger Delta stakeholders over pipelines surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo.

In a statement yesterday, by its National Coordinator, Amb. Arerebo Salaco Yerinmene SNR, the body described their action as “a display of greediness,” lamenting how disheartening it was to see purported Ijaws antagonize their kinsmen.

Noting that the surveillance contract was a far cry from what was due the oil-rich region, the statement charged the “gun gang” to direct their efforts towards engaging the Federal Government on other projects that will benefit Niger Delta people.