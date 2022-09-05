Ikeja Electric announces areas in Lagos to experience darkness for 10 days

Ikeja Electric, the electricity distribution company serving part of Lagos State, is to plunge some areas in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State into darkness for 10 consecutive days starting from Tuesday 6th September to Monday 15th September, 2022.

A statement from the Ikeja Disco, Sunday, said the company will be replacing old panels at its Igando injection substation. According to the company, the replacement of the panels is geared towards ” improving the quality and quantity of power ” to the areas that will be affected in the local government area.

The statement from the Disco yesterday reads: ” As part of our efforts at improving the quality and quantity of power supply, we have decided to replace old panels at our Igando Injection Substation”.

“This exercise will last for ten (10) days, from Tuesday, 6th to Monday, 15th September 2022.

Feeders affected are General Hospital, Obadore, Egan, Akesan, Igando-Ikotun, Agric Road and New Igando.”

“We appeal for your understanding during this period. Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”

Reacting to the statement, the Spokesman of Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, told newsmen that there will not be total darkness.

When newsmen sought to know how the old panels will be replaced without total blackout, he did not provide the answer as at the time of sending in this report.