Imo government targets 300,000 jobs for youths

The Imo State government has revealed that jobs exceeding 300,000 await youths in the State in no distant time as the administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma has put machinery in motion to tap into the global benefits of Digital Economy.

This was made known by the governor while interacting with journalists in Owerri, the State capital.

According to him, this was in tandem with the approval on Imo Youth Digital Training and Empowerment Scheme as submitted by the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Prof. Kenneth Amaesh.

“The objective of which is to have about 300,000 Imo youths pass through a training that will make them digitally sound and guarantee their expertise in digital technology and other training possibilities.

“In addition, the training will increase their qualifications, by guaranteeing their knowledge as they will become employable as well as employers of labour,” the governor said.

In his comment, the Chief Political Adviser to the governor, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, noted that the State government was planning a digital training programme for thousands of youths in the State, stressing that the government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to drive the project.

Members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee include; Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, the Commissioner for Labour, Employment and Productivity, the Commissioner for Science and Technology and the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

Other members are: the Commissioner for Youths and Sports and the Chief Political Adviser and Head of Political Bureau.

“The project when realized will be very beneficial to the teeming Imo youths, especially those who are likely to benefit from it not only as employees but will turn out to be employers of labour.

“The beneficiaries will contribute to the economy of Imo State as they will be working for international organisations while living in Imo State and paying their taxes and bills,” he added.

Barr. Onuegbu explained that the governor has assured that established entrepreneurs and computer gurus such as Zinox Computers and the Federal Minister of Communication and Digital Economy have all already keyed into in the training project of Imo youths as far as the digital world economy was concerned.