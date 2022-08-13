Imo governor gets Nigerian government’s nod for FUTO teaching hospital, full takeover of Alvan college

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the Federal Government to build a teaching hospital for the Federal University of Technology Owerri.

The National Universities Commission recently approved the commencement of a Medical College by FUTO.

Buhari’s approval did not end with FUTO having a Teaching Hospital as he also conceded to Governor Uzodinma’s request for the federal government to fully take over the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri which earlier approval was suspended since 2015.

Uzodinma got the approvals during a private meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

This was disclosed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary Oguwike Nwachuku at the weekend.

Speaking after the meeting, Uzodinma said he had requested from President Buhari that the Federal Government upgrades the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri to a Teaching Hospital status so that the FUTO medical students can be trained therefore.

“Presidential approval was also granted to the request for the full takeover of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education by the Federal Government.

“Since 2015 when the Federal Government indicated interest in the ownership of Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri as a Federal institution, the idea is yet to be consummated but the Governor’s meeting with President Buhari has put paid to all encumbrances as the Presidency has given nod to its full takeover by the federal government.

According to him; “The plan is to upgrade the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri to a Federal University Teaching Hospital, Owerri which will be made available for the maintenance and management of the Medical School approved by National Universities Commission (NUC).

“The President has also given a nod to the full takeover of Alvan Ikoku College of Education by the Federal Government which was suspended in 2015. This is following the institution’s compliance with the requisite requirements by the National University Commission.”

During the chat, Uzodinma advised Nigerians to think deeply about what insecurity and economic sabotage have done to the economy of the country.

He suggested that Nigerians pay less emphasis on the citizens choices of religion and where they come from, particularly as it concerns the political parties and their choices of candidates for the 2023 general election.