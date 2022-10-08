INEC: We’ve murdered rigging in Nigeria

With the signing of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Bimodal Voter Registration System, BVAS, coupled with other strict measures launched by the commission, rigging has been completely ‘murdered’, ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said.

The commission also expressed optimism that the 2023 general elections would not reek of corrupt practices but would be free, fair and credible.

The National Chairman, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, said this at a breakfast seminar, organised by Christian Men’s Fellowship, St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, in Abuja.

The Chairman, who was represented by the Deputy Director voters, Voter Education Provider, Election Monitoring/Observation, Chukwuemeke Ugbaoja, said strict and lucid measures would be employed to ascertain the authenticity of results.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He said: “With the Electoral Act 2022, we have murdered rigging of elections in this country, and we have buried it. I want to tell you with all ears of authority, that that was the greatest thing that has happened to this country.

“There is no way anybody can vote two times in this country again. It is not possible. The machine is there, you bring your voters card, they match it to the machine because your name and particulars have been configured into that machine. The card is placed side by side with the machine; your particulars would come up and if your particular did not come up, it means you don’t belong to that particular unit.

“Now suppose it comes up and your fingerprints did not show up, your facial did not come up which means it strayed into that machine, you will not vote and as you put your finger prints and it marks good and the machine records you. If your finger print fails, they will take your photographs and the moment the machine is placed before you, it records that you are the authentic owner of the card and you’re given a ballot to vote.”

He, however, warned political parties and all other stakeholders with ulterior motives during the elections to desist as any suspicious move may attract severe consequences.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Bode Ajajuni, said: “the Nigerian Police Force and other security stakeholders will exhibit professionalism and impartiality to ensure a free, fair and credible election, 2023.”

During his keynote address, Director, Abuja School of Social of Political Thoughts, Professor, Sam Amadi, said the major roles of Christians in any country is centered on leadership; to enforce divine order; to fight for justice and defend the oppressed.

He urged Christians across the country not to shy away from politics, adding that leaving elections for all comers may disadvantageously affect on the Christian faith.

Meanwhile, the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Governing council, University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Dr. Godknows Boladei Igali, urged Nigerians to vote for candidates with competence.

“I also raised an issue they put the place of manifesto, the place of ideas or thoughts. Nigerian citizens should pick candidates that have positive ideas going forward. Let us look for candidates that have ideas, ideas and their what are their track records. This idea of people being swayed by money then mind you, you will have eight years to regret”, he averred.

Also speaking, the President, CMF, Emma Ohakim, said 2023 would be a critical moment when Nigerian must decide their fate.

“The year 2023 is a very critical year in the life of Nigeria as a country. Is either we get it right or we live in regrets thereafter. And to get it right all hands must be on deck. So we see this seminar as our humble contribution towards the emergence of the right leadership in Nigeria come 2023”, he said.