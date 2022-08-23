Ini Ememobong: No intelligent student should be struggling with school fees

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has challenged well-to-do individuals and corporate organizations to ensure that no intelligent person is left to struggle with school fees while undergoing their academic programmes.

He has expressed the conviction that if society harnesses such brains by encouraging such students to excel, more money would be created and the country would be better off for it.

Speaking while meeting with some final year students of Ini Ememobong Foundation Scholarship Scheme in Uyo on Tuesday, the Commissioner who was meeting the students for the first time said he did not have to know them personally to see them through school.

He, therefore, encouraged the students, some of whom were comfortably positioned to graduate with first class even from medicine and other key departments, to also reach out and help others when they become great

“No intelligent person should be struggling with school fees. If our society harnesses the kind of brain you have, we can create more money that is greater than your fee. I have never met any of you before. There are people we have seen through school that we have never met.

“The key lesson here is that all of you will be great, it is just a matter of time. When you are great, help others. I want to build a Community of people who just help people who deserve to be helped. The challenge we have is that the first class materials come out timid and end up working for the third class due to lack of exposure,” he said.

In a related development, Ini Ememobong Foundation has awarded a scholarship to study in any ivy league University in the world for a master’s programme to Mr Ukeme Ikot, a graduating student from the Akwa Ibom State University with a final CGPA of 4.90 in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.

Making the announcement on behalf of the Foundation at the Send-forth Ceremony for Graduating Students from the Campus Church of Christ, Akwa Ibom State University, Obio Akpa, Chairman of the Foundation, Comrade Ini Ememobong said the Foundation will prefer that the brilliant graduate apply for admission in Ivy League schools like Havard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Oxford University, Cambridge University, Stanford University amongst others, as the Foundation, through God’s benevolence and support from donors will bear the burden of sponsorship.

The Foundation said it will also undertake payment of fees for all students in the campus Church of Christ, Obio Akpa who maintain a CGPA of 4.50 throughout the duration of their study at the University.

“As a person, I have always believed in the potency of education to help society change her collective standards of living and fortunes. At the Ini Ememobong Foundation where I am privileged to serve as Chairman, one of our driving philosophies is to use the potent tool of education to push people to become active drivers and contributors to the task of providing solutions to society’s most pressing challenges,” he said.