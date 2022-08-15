Inibehe Effiong: Activist lawyers write NBA president

Activist lawyers drawn from across the country have written to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Olumide Akpata, over the continued detention of one of them, Barrister Inibehe Effiong, on the orders of the Akwa Ibom State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaette Obot.

The lawyers under the auspices of Lawyers Arise for Justice, in the later dated August 12, 2022, lamented that the embattled lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who the Akwa Ibom State CJ jailed for one month for contempt of court, was on Wednesday August 11, 2022, moved, handcuffed, from Ikot Ekpene Correctional Centre, Akwa Ibom, where he was held, to Uyo Correctional Centre.

The lawyers, in the letter signed by Tope Temokun, Convener, Lawyers Arise for Justice, lamented that Effiong was forced to sit on the bare floor and had his head and beard shaved, among other degradations visited on him.

The lawyers, in the letter titled ‘Inibehe Effiong: Is The NBA Help less In The Face Of This Impunity?’, maintainedthattheNBAtook a swift step to the applause of all when the matter happened and exhibited enough courage when it stated that the Chief Judge did not follow due process in sending Effiongtoprison.

The lawyers noted that the NBA had observed that Barrister Effiong was neither docked, nor given the opportunity of being heard in violation of his constitutional right to fair hearing.

The group stressed: “This is a clear case of when the court would have the powers to review its order on the ground of a fundamental defect in the proceedings and a breach of the Inibehe’s right to fair hearing.

“In a plethora of cases too numerous to cite, the Supreme Court has dispassionately confirmed the position of the law on this, that a court would set aside its own order given in any proceeding in which there is some fundamental defect.