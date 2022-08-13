International Youth Day: APC salutes Nigerian youths, urges them to collect PVC

As the world marks the International Youth Day (IYD), the All Progressives Congress (APC) Northwest Youths wing has commended Nigerian youths for their exceptional performance at the national and international levels in sports, education and entertainment among others.

While noting that the giant strides achieved by the youths as well as the world records broken by them shows that the country is in the right footing, the group called on the youths from the Northwest zone to exercise their civic duties by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). The group added that unclaimed PVCs are potential vote loss. In a statement, the APC Northwest youth leader, Hon. Abdulhamid Umar Muhammad, described youth participation and mobilisation as necessary for the overall development of the country.

Arguably, he said the youths have started well with regards to exercising their civic rights and they should not rest on their oars, as about 8.78 million out of the 12.29 million completed registrations were youths between the age range of 18 to 34.

Muhammad said, “Sequel to the preparation for the forthcoming 2023 general election, APC Northwest is calling all Nigerians, particularly the youths to collect their PVCs.

“From our own end, having recognised the importance of youths in national building, APC youth leaders from the seven north-western states immediately swung into action by educating the youths on registration for the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and much success was recorded. The Northwest topped the list of most CVR in the just concluded registration exercise with over 24million registered voters in total and about 2 million newly registered voters.

“Already, there are some PVCs ready before now and unclaimed; we equally urge people to visit INEC offices where they registered and collect them. The remaining will be ready for collection by October. Therefore, we are calling on all Nigerians, particularly the youths, youths who accounted for 71.4% of the completed registration in the CVR, to ensure the collection of their PVCs.