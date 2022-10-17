IPC condemns closure of six media outlets in Zamfara

The Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos State, Lanre Arogundade on Monday described as worrisome and unacceptable the closure of six media outlets in Zamfara by the State Government.

Daily Independent learned that the state government took the action because the media houses covered an event organised by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare.

Arogundade also condemned the call by the state governor, Bello Matawalle that the Commissioner of Police in the state arrest all Journalists that attended the function organised by the PDP governorship candidate.

The affected media outlets include Radio Nigeria, Pride FM Gusau, NTA Gusau, Gamji Television, Vision FM, and Al Umma TV.

In a statement signed by the Program Officer/Safety Desk Officer IPC, Melody Lawal said Zamfara State Government had shut down the media outlets alleging that “the media outlets affected were found guilty of breaking the laws of journalism.”

While IPC described the action of the state government as “a violation of the rule of law”, it said it is worried by the closure of the media outlets.

The organization further stated that “the closure of the media outlets is another attempt to stifle press freedom in the country warning that the government should subject itself to the rule of law and not be the accuser and judge in its case.

“This closure is an attempt by the Zamfara state government to suppress freedom of the press in the state. Directing the Police to further arrest pressmen for attending an event is worrisome and a violation of citizens’ right to be informed.

“It is not within the powers of the Governor or his agents, under whatever guise, to carry out such duties, as shutting down or sealing off media houses. This should be condemned by all.

“There should be no disturbances or threats to the electoral processes as all Nigerians look forward to a smooth election in 2023”. Arogundade said.

He, therefore, advised the state government to take its case to the media regulatory bodies, vested with the power to sanction or withdraw licenses of media outlets who may be found guilty of breaking the laws of journalism.

The Executive Director also called on the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari to “call Governor Bello Matawalle to order as he has acted beyond his executive powers.”

Equally, the agency called on the Inspector General of Police to provide the necessary protection to all journalists and media outlets within Zamfara state and its environs as envisaged under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.