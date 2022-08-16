IPOB accuses Nigeria Police of sponsoring criminal gangs in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Police to stop dragging it into something it knew nothing about simply because of their unwarranted hatred against its members and Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives.

The group said Police continuous linking it with their alleged sponsored atrocities in the area would not help the government, adding that it would rather regret indulging in such act.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, IPOB maintained that ESN has no camp in Enugu Ezike and anywhere around that area.

The statement reads: “We wish to state clearly to Enugu State Police Commissioner and their personnel that ESN has no camp in Enugu Ezike and anywhere around that area.

‘Nigeria Police should stop dragging IPOB into something we know nothing about because of their unwarranted hatred against IPOB members and ESN Operatives.

“The people in the said camp must be those the Government recruited thinking they will demonise and destroy IPOB-ESN. The dogs they recruited has started chasing them and will pursue them till they crumbled and become exhausted.

“ESN under IPOB-DOS don’t go after those who have no problem with us or our people. We remain a peaceful movement seeking freedom from Nigeria State and can only go after murderous fulani terrorists in our bushes.

“Pursuing Police and other Security Agents operating in Enugu State or Biafraland is not our problem because we are fully committed to the restoration of Biafra freedom and independence.

“The criminals the government created to demonise IPOB movement worldwide have come against them. They will be pursuing their sponsors to their early graves.

“The Police should stop deceiving the public because what they demanded from the market is what is what they got. IPOB is only focused on Biafra freedom and not compromised Nigeria Security Agents.

“Continous linking of IPOB on their own sponsored atrocities in the East will not help the government, instead they will regret why they indulged in such hiring and sponsoring of the criminal gangs in the East.

“For the love of our people, the IPOB leadership through ESN has helped to clean some of the mess the Nigeria Government sponsored crimininal have created.

“Nevertheless, the only solution to stopping these crimininal gangs is for the Government and Governors in the East to stop sponsoring cult gangs to demonize IPOB because they can’t stop IPOB in this Divine mandate to restore Biafra.”