IPOB asks Southeast residents to shun Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as affrontry to people of Southeast, President Muhammadu Buhari‘s visit to Imo State same day its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would be appearing in court.

The group which declared Tuesday, September 13 as sit-at-home in the region in solidarity with its leader, said Buhari could not afford to visit Imo State while he continued to keep Kanu in detention.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned traditional and religious leaders, women and other groups contemplating honoring the event to have a rethink or have themselves to blame.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to announce to the general public especially Biafrans that Tuesday 13th of September has been declared a day of civil action in the form of sit-at-home in Biafra Land.

“The Tuesday 13th September, 2022 civil action is very important for two reasons: first, our Leader’s Appeal court hearing that was supposed to be on October 11th has been brought forward to 13th September, 2022. As usual we call on Biafrans and lovers of freedom to demonstrate our solidarity with our leader who is bearing our yoke in detention for over a year now.

“IPOB never issued a new directives to Biafrans but is simply implementing an existing order to lock down Biafra Land any day the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra will appear in court at Abuja.

“It was based on such agreement with our leader that informed the suspension of the initial Mondays sit-at-home declared by IPOB leadership in August of 2021. It is imperative that our people understand this and go about their daily work and businesses on Monday and get prepared for Tuesday the 13th of September 2022 because Biafraland will be LOCKED DOWN COMPLETELY.

“Secondly, it has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra that the Vulture in IKONSO HOUSE in Owerri the Imo State Government office has decided to insult the memories of our gallant men and women and of the youths of Imo State by inviting Buhari to Owerri the Imo state capital Tuesday the 13th of September 2022 the very same day the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in Court. What an affrontry and insult upon the land of Biafra and the people of Biafra.

“There shall be a TOTAL LOCK DOWN of the whole of Biafraland on Tuesday the 13th of September 2022 Buhari cannot be coming to Imo State while he continues to detain our leader Mazi Nnamdi in the DSS custody.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally because he committed no crime known to law.

“We must warn women ģroups, the clergy men and women, traditional rulers, PGs and others who may be contemplating going to Owerri on Tuesday the 13th of September to join in this dance of shame to advise themselves properly or be ready to contend with the Spirit of our ancestors, our Heroes and Heroines and the Spirit that own and guard Biafraland.

“If you are in support of Buhari detaining the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi KANU, then go to Owerri on Tuesday the 13th day of September and welcome the President.

.

“We therefore, expect all markets, schools, banks, businesses and companies including police stations in Biafra Land to be under lock and key next week Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in solidarity with our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB members are peaceful. We don’t enforce sit at home, nevertheless we wouldn’t tolerate people flouting IPOB leadership directives. Therefore, everyone in Biafran territory must adhere to this Civil action in the form of Sit -at home on Tuesday 13th September 2022.

“Biafrans are not known to be cowards because we stand without fear before our enemies. Almighty creator CHUKWUOKIKEABIAMA will bless us all for abiding to this clarion call.”