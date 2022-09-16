IPOB: Attack on Ifeanyi Ubah cowardly

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, condemned what it called the barbaric and wicked attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, his Police orderlies and aides, in Enugu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Describing the attack as shocking and unwarranted, the pro-Biafra group lamented that it was an attack too painful and strange to Ndigbo and has never happened before in the history of Igboland.

IPOB vowed that it must expose the people behind it, as it has swung into action to expose the perpetrators, assuring that the people of the South-East will laugh at last by the time it exposes and arrests the perpetrators.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled: “Attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his team; act of cowardice, uncultured and unwarranted”, IPOB vowed to unravel the perpetrators and urged Ndigbo not to panic as it is on the trail of the perpetrators and will soon make their identities known.

