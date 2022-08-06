IPOB denies killing of eight northerners in Imo

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has distanced itself from the killing of eight northerner’s living in Orogwe, Imo state.

Recall that eight northerners were reportedly killed in Imo state, and IPOB was accused in the process.

Denying its involvement on Saturday, the group in statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said that it has nothing against the Hausa people living peacefully in the region.

The group conspicuously noted that those fingering it are looking for cheap blackmail.

Below is the statement: “IPOB has severally said that we have nothing against Hausa people living peacefully and do their legitimate businesses. Anybody linking IPOB to the recent attack in Imo State is doing that to demonise and blackmail IPOB.

“IPOB has not and will never attack any peaceful individual or group of people doing legitimate business or trading in our territory.

“We are after criminals and bandits they brought into our territory masquarading as Fulani herdsmen who kidnap for ransom, rape our women and murder our farmers in our forests and bushes.

“IPOB will never succumb to pressure and blackmail from pursuing those terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in our bushes and forests.

“ESN has been dealing and dislodging those sponsored terrorists and will continue to do so until they vacate our Forest and bushes.

“IPOB did not harm or kill anyone in Imo State on Monday because we are peaceful and have not indulged in enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order. We are focused on rescuing Biafrans.

“Every Biafran, including good spirited Nigerians Know that IPOB is not involved in unwanted killings going on, if our people whom we are paying heavy price to protect would be easily deceived by enemies that means they are not worthy to be dying for. BIAFRA enemies can do their best to stop us but in the end BIAFRA will be restored completely because Elohim is behind the struggle”.