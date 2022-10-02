IPOB dismisses sit-at-home on Tuesday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, on Sunday said that there will be no sit-at-home on Tuesday 4th October 2022, because its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not appearing in Court on that day.

Contrary to the speculation that IPoB, leader Mazi Kanu is going to appear in court for his continued trial in Abuja, and as usual the Igbos and Biafra as a whole will give him the usual solidarity by observing the sit-at-home, they have been giving him any day he is appearing in Court, the pro-Biafra group said that IPoB is actually going to Court in Umuahia, Abia State to challenge the alleged illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our Mazi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria, and not that its leader will be appearing into Court that day.

In a statement by IPoB image maker, Comrade Emma Powerful, entitled “No sit-at-home on Tuesday 4th of October 2022”, the Nigeria government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they allegedly kidnapped and renditioned its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria at Umuahia High Court, and therefore the people of Igbos and Biafrans should go about their businesses on Tuesday.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to remind Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom across the world that IPoB is not issuing a sit at home order on Tuesday 4th of October 2022.”

“The 4th of October 2022, is actually a day when IPOB is going to challenge the evil done by the Nigeria government over the illegal abduction and extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.

“Nigeria government must provide evidence to the world on how and why they kidnapped and renditioned our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria, at Umuahia High Court.

“Yes that day is his Court date for IPoB, but our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not appearing in Court on that day, therefore, there will be NO sit-at-home on that day. We want every Biafran both home and in the Diaspora to ignore such rumours, and anybody who is responsible for peddling that kind of falsehood should stop it immediately. IPoB leadership has not authorized such purported sit-at-home order.

“IPoB is watching those with such mindsets who suffer our people. They will regret their actions soon. Anybody who contributes to the death of our people will pay dearly whether he or she is a security personnel, civilian, religious leader, man, or woman, including the politicians who contribute in small or big measures to ensure that our people ensure human, and material losses. They will all pay dearly.”