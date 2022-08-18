IPOB: Hope Uzodinma can’t stop sit-at-home order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described as laughable claims by Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma that he stopped Monday sit-at-home in the State.

The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful said Uzodinma has no capacity to stop any Sit-at-home order it initiated.

It however said the sit-at-home order was stopped by its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through its leadership, stressing that Uzodinma’s claim was borne out of ignorance.

The statement reads in part: “Following the cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home order by IPOB since last year, we the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to remind Imo State Administrator, Hope Uzodinma that he did not stop Monday sit-at-home in Imo State but our leader through IPOB leadership did.

“IPOB wishes to remind Hope Uzodinma that he does not have the capacity to stop any Sit-at-Home order initiated by IPOB. Yes, IPOB started the infamous Monday sit at home last year but subsequently cancelled it as adviced by our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu due to appeals from the elders and traditional rulers in our territory.

“Hope Uzodinma coming out to say that he stopped IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo State shows that he is not properly informed. IPOB cannot give order and Hope Uzodinma will stop it. IPOB is an iroko tree planted by Chukwu Okike Abiama and nobody can bring it down.

“We the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Mazi Nnamdi KANU is not responsible for any non-existent Monday sit-at-home that Hope Uzodinma is claiming and yabbing about. So long as IPOB is concerned our people are freely going about their businesses on Mondays without molestations.

“Our people loves and respects IPOB orders when called upon because they fully appreciate that our struggle is for their wellbeing and that of their Children. We had long washed our hands off non-existent Monday sit-at-home order and we have repeatedly made our stand known to the Biafran public.

“Therefore, any violent enforcement of non- existing Monday sit at home anywhere in Biafra land is done by criminal gangs of infiltrators led by Simon Ekpa in collaboration with those evil politicians who sent him and his group to try and see if they can delay our march to total freedom from subjugation or stop it from coming.

“We are laughing at Hope Uzodinma for saying he stopped IPOB sit-at-home in Imo. Hopeless does not have the wherewithal to do so. Uzodinma should know that IPOB is not looking at his face before we do anything. Our people are the IPOB and IPOB are our people. We understand ourselves and we roll together any time any day.”