IPOB: Nnamdi Kanu remains our leader

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed as useless and fabricated reports alleging that it has replaced its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu with its head, Directorate of State (DOS), Mazi Chika Edoziem.

The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described the report as the handiwork of mischievous elements bent on causing confusion, urging the public to disregard it.

It insisted that Kanu remains its leader while Chika Edoziem remains Head of DOS.

The statement reads: “We condemn the useless and fabricated media propaganda and blackmail from some media houses that IPOB has another or acting leader replacing our indefatigable liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi KANU.

“Those peddling this kind these lies are those criminals who zoo gutter media are publishing this to confuse the weak-minded people.

“We want everybody to bear in mind that Mazi Chika Edoziem is the head of IPOB Directorate of State, DOS and not IPOB Acting Leader.

“There was never a time that Emma Powerful the Publicity Secretary of IPOB issued any statement purporting that our Leader had been replaced by Mazi Chika Edoziem as IPOB Acting Leader. The said statement was the handiwork of mischievous elements bent on causing confusion in IPOB.

“It is unfortunate that some mischievous elements twisted an unambiguous statement by IPOB where we clarified that in the meantime that our Leader is in detention, the Head of DOS, Mazi Edoziem will be providing direction on the day-to-day activities of IPOB. We never said that Edoziem has become the Acting Leader of IPOB.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains the Leader of IPOB. The entire IPOB family all over the world is loyal to him. IPOB has no Acting Leader. Chika Edoziem is only the Head of DOS of IPOB not the Leader.

“We urge our family members, supporters, friends and members of the public to ignore the misleading and mischievous media report.”