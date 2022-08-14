IPOB seeks international support for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has restated that Biafra’s sovereignty and independence is sacrosanct and real.

The group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said it is currently conducting an international information campaign tailored towards demanding release of its leader, Mazi Nnmadi Kanu.

It said Biafra for the first time, has been placed in its history in the minds of the government and people of Corsica during the just concluded E Ghjurnate Internazionale Conference.

The statement reads in part, “As a result of the consistent and unwavering push for the restoration of Biafran Sovereignty and independence by the peaceful movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under Mazi Nnamdi KANU, we wish to inform IPOB family worldwide and all Biafran people, friends of Biafra and all lovers of Biafra freedom across the world that IPOB has once again accomplished another precious milestone in our unceasing work to extricate the land of Biafra from the bondage of British and Fulani hegemony in Nigeria.

“IPOB has placed Biafra for the first time in its history in the minds of the government and people of Corsica during the just concluded E Ghjurnate International conference which hosted the IPOB delegation representing Biafra, a country of about 70 million people currently ruled by Nigeria. IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) has been fighting for the rebirth of an independent state for almost half a century after the proclamation of the Republic of Biafra (1967-1970).

“IPOB is currently conducting an international information campaign tailored towards demanding the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnmadi Kanu.

“Mazi Chika Edoziem, IPOB Head of Directorate of State of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, addressed the emerging nations on behalf of the IPOB movement worldwide. It is very important for every Biafran to know that one of the major agenda of the IPOB delegation to the E GHJURNATE Internazionale is to secure the support of all the delegates to this Conference for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi KANU the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“The Conference also provided us with new genuine friends who have collectively added their voice to the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide.”