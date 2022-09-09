IPOB: We’ve uncovered sponsors, perpetrators of insecurity in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, alleged that it has uncovered the perpetrators and sponsors of insecurity in Imo State and South East, warning them to refrain from their hemious activities, or it will come after them.

IPoB alleged that the Senator Hope Uzodinma-led Imo State government is totally bereft of information, just as it is confused about what is happening in the state, in terms of insecurity in Imo and South East in general.

A statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated that those behind insecurity in Imo State and South East have been identified and accused the state government of not genuinely tackling insecurity in the state.

IPoB’s statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, wish to once again warn the perpetrators of insecurity and the sponsors of criminal activities going on in Imo State to stop without further delay.

“We have uncovered the architects of insecurity in Imo State. They have been made public. IPoB has its data, they have been mentioned before and will be mentioned once again. Perhaps, that will stop them from their heinous activities.

“IPOB has been so worried over the continued activities going on in Biafra land, especially in Imo State. The Hope Uzodinma-led government of Imo State, which is totally bereft of information of the insecurity in Imo State. He and members of his government are highly uninformed and confused about what is happening in his state and he is enjoying the money he is getting from his masters in Abuja as security vote.

“His government is so beclouded with the doings and bidding of the terrorists- pampered master in Abuja sponsoring insecurity in South East and Imo State in particular. He is just in Imo State to dance to the tunes, implement the ideas and agenda of those who imposed him on Imo State people. He has lost control of the happenings in his state.”