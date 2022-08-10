IPOB warns against ‘secret killings’ in Delta

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to unravel the alleged secret killing of innocent citizens by security agents claiming to have killed IPOB/ESN members in the state.

The group maintained that its members are peaceful and not terrorist to be hunted and killed.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB vowed to puncture the Vice Presidential ambition of the governor if he continued to play ostrich while the bloodshed continued.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to draw the attention of Ifeanyi Okowa the Delta State governor over the killing of innocent citizens in Delta State by Nigeria compromised security agents in the State claiming that they have killed IPOB and ESN.

“However, IPOB members are peaceful and not terrorist to be hunted and killed.

“We boldly want everyone including Nigeria terrorist sponsoring government to understand that being an IPOB member is not a crime. Recently, United Nations Working Group in their public opinion defined IPOB’s struggle as a peaceful movement seeking a lawful Self Determination from Nigeria.

“If Ifeanyi Okowa continues to play ostrich while this barbarity and shielding of innocent people’s blood continues, IPOB will ensure that his Vice Presidential ambition becomes a mirage. It’s foolishness and stupidity for Ifeanyi Okowa to support the Nigeria Government and its compromised security agencies in eliminating innocent people because of Vice Presidential slot given to him by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Governor Okowa cannot provide enabling environment for Nigeria Government and Fulani dominated security agencies to eliminate our innocent citizens and claim they are IPOB members and ESN operatives. IPOB has no interest in Nigeria selection process called election because we given ourselves to Biafra freedom and independence and nothing more.

“Therefore we want Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to disband the criminal gang he in collaboration with compromised DSS created to guard Fulanis while encouraging same gang to kill Biafrans in Delta State.

“We want Ifeanyi Okowa to know that we have some respect for him but if this unwanted killing continues we are going to surprise you and your government. Biafra we are looking for is for all and not for one person or groups.

“IPOB is peaceful in all its operations. ESN under IPOB-DOS are only after fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in our bushes and forests who are raping our mothers,wives and sisters. Delta State is now a safe heaven for these fulani terrorists who are doing all manner of attrocities unchallenged. IPOB are watching with keen interest and we are ready to confront fulani terrorists in Delta State because Delta State is part of Biafran territory.

“For emphasis sake our intelligence unit, the M.Branch uncovered where Dr Okowa had secret meetings with fulani terrorists caliphate to eliminate and slaughter of his people in Delta state because of vice presidential slot. IPOB and ESN operatives did not attack Nigeria Police or its sisters security agencies operating in the Delta State because we have no issues with them.

“Also, there was no ESN operative or IPOB member killed in Delta State rather innocent Biafran youths are being massacred at the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. We challenge Nigeria police to publish the names of police officers killed by IPOB and ESN in Delta state.

“Nigeria Police are professional liers who have mastered the art of using media blackmail to deceive the gullible minds in society while covering their crimes against humanity. There was a secret indoctrination and initiation of the Gov by the Fulani Caliphate in July 2022.

“He was chosen as running mate to Atiku after the indoctrination to execute all Fulani agendas in Biafraland. Okowa Ifeanyi want to turn Delta State into another killing field of Biafran youths just like Hope Uzodinma has turned Imo State.

“Elders and Stakeholders in Delta state should advice him to retrace his steps before it is too late and not allow him turn Delta state like Hope Uzodinma turned Imo State into a state that devours its citizens just in few weeks because of vice presidential candidate sloth.

“He started by forming a secret militia controlled by his trusted aide to wipe out Ipob members. He within a month killed secretly not less than 250 Biafran youths and discarded their body into the River Niger.

“Part of the mandate given to him is to coordinate other Govs in the Niger Delta who are loyalists of the Fulani caliphate to deal with Biafran youths because to the Nigerian government and the Fulani Caliphate every Biafran youth is a potential IPOB in waiting so in their thinking kill them off before they metemophose into IPOB family members agitating for the freedom and liberation of his/her people and land.

“He obtained weapons for the secret militia with the code “bloody crocodiles” and the weapons are from Saudi Arabia through the Head of the Islamic scholars in Nigeria.

“Okowa’s betrayal of Southern Governors position to the effect that power must shift to the South was what guaranteed his being handed over the assignment to wipe out Biafrans in Delta state.”