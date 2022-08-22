IPOB warns Uzor Kalu to steer clear of its militia wing

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu not to dabble into its militia wing in the South East or else he will reap unpleasant consequences.

The group in a statement signed by its media and publicity Secretary Emma Powerful reacted to what it called Kalu’s “Order for the compromised Nigeria Security Agencies to wipe out IPOB-ESN staying in the bushes and forests.”

The group accused Kalu of creating an abode fore the Fulani herdsmen in Abia State when he was Governor and now the people of the state live in constant fear of attack by the herdsmen, and yet Kalu is issuing threat and time frame within which Eastern Security Network (ESN) should be flushed out.

IPOB said it is ready for him and his co-travellers that may contemplate attack on ESN and that Kalu will pay after the attack to understand that IPOB is not a push over.

The statement added: “This time around Orji Uzor Kalu will bear the brunt of whatever he does because we must comfront him and those he wished to use to attack IPOB-ESN in those local governments of Ohafia, Isiukwuato, Umunneochi and Bende he mentioned in his viral videos showing on social media.

“Anybody who knows Orji Uzor Kalu, his associates, friends and family must advise him to stay off activities of ESN because he brought Fulani terrorists in our land during his time as Abia State Governor, but if he continues, he should write down his will for his family.”

The group reiterated that IPOB-ESN is protecting bushes and forests for the people to peacefully cultivate in the farm lands because of Fulani terrorist activities and IPOB-ESN cannot afford to allow Orji Uzor Kalu to bring back Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

It said that the problem at Lokpanta and numerous Kidnappings in Umunneochi and Isiukwuato routes were created by Orji Uzor Kalu and his APC co-travellers in South Eastern Region.

IPOB reminded Kalu that when he was “jailed for looting Abia State money by his evil APC party, IPOB and our Leader fought for his released from prison. But today he wants to play right person in the face of his Fulani Masters”.

The group asked Kalu whether the Nigerian military has ever used fighter jets to bomb terrorists in the North and wondered why they will now turn the jet fighters on peaceful IPOB.