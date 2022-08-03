Isa Pantami: Ogun’ll soon become Nigeria’s Silicon Valley

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, yesterday, predicted that Ogun State would emerge as Nigeria’s Silicon Valley soon.

Pantami said this when he and members of the Nigeria Computer Society, NCS, paid a courtesy call on Governor Abiodun, in his office.

The minister, who acknowledged the giant strides recorded by the administration, said: “I am happy because you are passionate about IT development in Nigeria. We are happy with what you have done with ICT, particularly the giant strides in the digital economy. We have been following the activities of Ogun State TechHuB and it is commendable.

“Ogun State has so many IT professionals. Your initiatives are attracting more investors and I hope the state will emerge as the Silicone Valley of this country soon.”

In his remarks, the President, Nigeria Computer Society, Prof. Simeon Sodiya, said the visit was to intimate the governor of the society’s international conference, with the theme, ‘Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation’, scheduled to hold in Abeokuta.

In his response, Governor Abiodun said the state was doing well in the area of IT as learners’ certificate numbers, digital curriculum and infrastructure in the education sector are now done digitally.

He said: “We are using IT in every sector of our economy. We used IT called OgunTeach to reach out to our children during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have used IT to put Adire on the global market; you can buy Adire anywhere in the world now.”

In the judiciary, there is Virtual Court sitting and e-registration. We are also working towards having internet facilities in all government offices in the state.”