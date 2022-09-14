Ishaq Oloyede: Cost of JAMB forms should increase, parents can afford it

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede has urged for JAMB forms fee to cost more as he believes that parents and guardians can afford it.

Oloyede disclosed this while speaking to the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Wednesday, expressing that the UTME fees should be increase from N3,500 to N5,000.

He said, “We cancelled some centres because we heard that some parents paid N200,000 per child. There was a time we opened a platform for upgrades, a lot of people paid.

“I believe we should revert to the N5000 we were charging. Given the inflation, if we charge N10,000, I am just giving it as an example, nobody will ask the federal government for one kobo.

“I am not aware of anywhere in the world, except maybe Finland — that charges as low as JAMB is charging. In Finland, we know that everything is free.”