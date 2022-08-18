ISWAP abducts six farmers in Borno

Not less than six farmers have been kidnapped by suspected members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday kidnapped six farmers in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, the victims who were mostly Displaced Persons (IDPs) went missing after they went to their farm at Bulagarji village located some kilometers away from Mafa town.

Relatives of the victims, who confirmed the incident, said the insurgents attacked the farmers in the wee hours on Wednesday.

One of the relatives, who chose to be anonymous said that the ISWAP group was demanding for N5million ransom for their release.