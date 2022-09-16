ISWAP, Boko Haram in-fighting claims 23 fighters

No fewer than 23 fighters of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād Boko-Haram members have been killed in an ambush by its affiliates Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) in a renewed latest war of supremacy between the deadly sects.

Newsmen had earlier reported how a fierce battle broke out between late Abubakar Shekau Boko Haram faction and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Thursday, leading to the killing of a commander simply identified as “Kundu” and dozens of fighters.

This was shortly after eight terrorists including a middle rank Commander simply identified as “Kundu” were ambushed and killed during a fierce gunbattle with the ISWAP on Thursday.

A source claimed that the 23 terrorists were killed when the ISWAP stormed another camp of the JAS at Bula Shaitan and Kolori located between Bama and Konduga.

The source said large numbers of heavily armed insurgents headed by Ba’ana Chingori of ISWAP in motorcycles invaded the camp of the Boko Haram, dislodging them completely in a hour-long fight.

Similarly, Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad confirmed both incidents.

Our correspondent also learnt that a chief executioner of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, aka Boko-Haram, Bashir Bulabuduwaye, who was responsible for the slaughtering of all abducted persons condemned by the group, had surrendered to the Nigerian troops.

He reportedly surrendered alongside his immediate family comprising his wives and children.

It was gathered that he and his family surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday.

Makama said Bulabuduwaye was among the commanders who fled the invasion of the terror group’s stronghold in the Sambisa forest area by a section of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters, in May 2021, resulting in the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

“He broke away after refusing to pledge his allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) to form a camp in Kote village in Banki axis, where he was hiding with other fighters,” Makama said.

He added that Bulabuduwaye and his team of executors had murdered atleast 1,000 persons that were captured and sentenced to death.