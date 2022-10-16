ITTLAN scribe: Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians

The right of all Nigerians to live freely and peacefully in any part of the country has been described as statutory and sacred as Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians.

This statement was contained in the goodwill message delivered by the National Secretary of Inter Tribal Traditional Leaders Association of Nigeria, His Highness Amb. Ndanusa Yunusa Yakubu at the 2022 Igbo Day celebration recently held in Abuja.

Ambassador Ndanusa said the ITTLAN is a vanguard group set out to defend citizens against deprivation of their constitutional rights thereby complementing the efforts of the traditional institution in integrating and uniting the country.

The group, according to him, frowns at injustice, profiling, denigration, exclusion, victimisation and isolation of Nigerian citizens anywhere within and outside the country.

While congratulating all Igbo citizens on the occasion the scribe maintained that the modern Igbo nation is a race of dynamic people with positive impact in creating wealth wherever they are found.