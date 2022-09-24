Jigawa: APC senatorial candidate donates N40 million cash, foods to flood victims

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Jigawa Southeast Senatorial District, Alhaji Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, has presented the sum of N35 million cash and food items worth over N5 million to flood victims in the district.

The senatorial candidate, who channelled the donation through the former Birnin Kudu Local Government Council chairman Hon. Khalid Ibrahim, expressed shock at the level of damage and loss of lives caused by the flood in his constituency and Jigawa at large.

Nakudu, who is also a serving senator representing Jigawa Southeast Senatorial District became the APC candidate following the death of candidate, late Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya.

The former council chairman explained that the Senator had visited some affected communities and sympathised with them over the disaster.

Hon Khalid added that the Senator has donated N5 million to each of the seven local governments in his constituency for onward distribution to the flood victims.

Khalid revealed that the Senator has donated one million naira to flood victim in Karnaya village and distributed 3,000 bags of (5kg) rice, 3,000 empty sacks for embankment in Miga community, 300 nylon mats and other relief materials.

He assured the victims that the Senator will engage with other federal agencies for more humanitarian support.

According to the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), over 98 people died in the ongoing flood disaster, over 100,000 displaced, while thousands’ farm land was washed away.

It also said hundreds of houses, roads and other public infrastructure were damaged by the flooding across the state.