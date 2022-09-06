Nigeria

Jigawa flood: Bola Tinubu donates ₦50 million to victims

September 6, 2022
Kokoette Inyangidim
All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated N50 million to victims of Jigawa flood.

He announced the donation during paid a courtesy call on Jigawa Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar in Dutse, at the Government House.

Tinubu said: “I’m here to commiserate with the government and people of the State especially the victims and those who lost their loved ones and belongings to the disaster.

”The flood disaster is an act of God Almighty. This token is just to relieve the victims not compensate them.

“When we heard about the disaster and the level of damages, we made it necessary to come personally to commiserate with our brothers and sisters and identify with ourselves and show our concerns, togetherness and brotherhood.”

Responding, Abubakar thanked the presidential candidate for the visit and donation.

