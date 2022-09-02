Jigawa flood death toll rises to 60

The Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that the death toll in the flood that ravaged the state has risen to 60. It also said that 16 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps have been established to take care of those displaced by the flood.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Babura stated this in a chat with reporters in Dutse, the state capital.

He said: “As of last week, 50 people have been confirmed dead. This week, six people were also confirmed dead; bringing the total to 56 who lost their lives in the flood disaster.”

He also said: “I also heard that a local canoe capsised and four people died in the incident, though we are yet to receive an official report on the occurrence.”

He said the agency has 11 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Jigawa (Hadejia area) two in Miga, two in Dutse and one in Birninkudu local government areas.

The executive secretary, who stated that the agency is running all its operations on credit, said: “This is an emergency we cannot wait for long processes before we reach victims of the disaster.”

Alhaji Babura maintained that “all that we are doing is on credit. The state government is yet to release any money. But we do not doubt that the government will settle it when we submitted.”

He added that the agency has made a proposal to assist the families of the victims of the deceased as a result of a flood, canoe capsised and collapsed buildings, but the governor is yet to approve it.

Also, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has directed the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately assess and deploy relief items to 2,051 victims affected by the flood.

The minister stated that the items would help to reduce the impact of the floods on the victims of the disaster.

At least 2,051 people were reportedly displaced in Karnaya Community while 2,000 homes were destroyed across the state due to the downpour on Sunday.

The directive was contained in a statement by the Media aide to the minister, Nneka Anibeze in Abuja.

Other affected communities are Sankara, Birnin Kudu and Gwaram communities in Ringim and Dutse local government areas.

The minister also sympathised with the government and people of Kano State following the collapse of a three-storey building.

She also directed that search-and-rescue operations should continue to ensure that all those trapped in the rubble are rescued.

Eight people have so far been rescued and taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital for treatment while one person was confirmed dead.

Six others with minor injuries have been treated and discharged.