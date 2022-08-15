Nigeria

Jigawa governor reacts to APC senatorial candidate’s demise

August 15, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has reacted to the demise of Jigawa South West All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Commissioner of Special Duties, Auwal D. Sankara (FICA), sent to newsmen.

He said the death of Gaya has come with a serious shock to the people of Jigawa State.

Governor Badaru described Ibrahim Gaya as a man of honour, a great leader, and a role model to the younger generation, who has sacrificed his whole life to serve the common man.

“Every soul must taste death. Our prayer is always to have a good ending and no doubt our brother has ended in a good after battling a protracted illness.” Badaru stated.

The Governor, however, prayed to Allah subhanahu wata’ala to grant the deceased al-Jannatul Firdausi and give his family and people of the state the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Governor had earlier paid a visit to Honorable Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya where he was hospitalized in Abuja before he was flown to China for more treatment.

Newsmen reported that Gaya died after suffering from a lung infection.

