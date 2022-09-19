Jigawa records 29 new deaths as toll from flooding tops 90

No fewer than 29 more people have lost their lives to flood-related incidents in Jigawa as waters continue to submerge communities in various parts of the state.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

This brings to 92 the death toll from such circumstances, police authorities in the north-western state have said.

Lawal Shiisu, the Public Relations Officer of the police command in Jigawa, confirmed the figures to Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, the deaths occurred mostly as a result of drowning, canoe mishaps, thunderstorms, and building collapses.

Floods have continued to wreak havoc in Jigawa as more communities and farmlands are submerged in many parts of the state.

At least 83 people, including children and women, have lost their lives to flood-related incidents in the state since the beginning of August to date.

The floods also took a toll on infrastructure in the state as some roads were cut off as a result of erosion, forcing locals to seek alternative routes to their destinations.

This situation has now left hundreds of residents displaced, with many taking temporary shelter in public buildings.

With the increasing death toll, the state government pledges to support the victims, while appealing to the general public to also assist the victims with food and other materials to cushion the effect of the flood.

Last week, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) confirmed Jigawa as the worst-hit state by the floods ravaging parts of the country.

It said 16 local government areas of the state were affected and more than 72 people have died with property, livelihoods, and infrastructure damaged as of September 7.

Amid the increasing death toll, authorities in the state have pledged to support the victims and appealed to well-meaning residents to also assist the victims with food and other materials to cushion the effect of the floods.

Meanwhile, the NIHSA has appealed to authorities in various states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to take necessary measures to prevent the ugly flooding menace of the past years.

Nigeria, according to it, is now in the peak of flooding season and there is a need for the government, especially at the state and local government levels to intensify and set up efforts to avert related disasters in their domains.

The agency stated that almost all 36 states and the FCT have experienced one form of flooding or another, and warned that the rivers Niger and Benue system have started building up as Nigeria is located at the lowest point of the River Niger Basin occupied by nine countries.

Specifically, it asked authorities in the 13 states that fall on the main course of rivers Niger and Benue system to put in place adequate measures and enhanced preparedness to mitigate any eventual flooding and accompanying disasters.

The affected states include Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers. and Bayelsa.