Jigawa shut down public schools amidst fear of bandit attacks

The Jigawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools in the state amidst fear of bandit attacks as being rumoured circulated across the state.

The schools were abruptly closed on Wednesday while the students were taking their terminal examinations.

Addressing a press conference at the premises of the state Ministry of Education, the Commissioner, Dr. Lawan Yunusa Danzomo, admitted that the closure was not restricted to Jigawa alone it cut across nationwide with an emphasis on bordering state’s in the federation.

The sudden closure has caused apprehension and panic among residents and students. Many of the students were seen stranded waiting to be evacuated to their respective towns.

The spokesperson for the state Ministry of Education, Wasilu Umar, confirmed the closure of the schools to our Correspondent but declined further comment.

But a primary school headmaster in one of the schools in Dutse, the state’s capital, confided to this Newspaper that “we are asked to shut down and release the student immediately”

“The pupils are yet to sit for the Basic Science and Islamic Religion Knowledge (IRK) examinations before they were asked to leave.

“The closure is indefinite until further notice, we believe that it was due to the deteriorating security situation in the state, the headmaster added.

Also, one of the students in the Nuhu Sanusi Government Day Secondary School told reporters that they were asked to leave without taking the civic education examination billed to hold tomorrow.

The incident followed the attack on Immigration personnel last week Tuesday killing one officer and injuring two others in the Magari Local Government Area of the State.

The Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said the police command in the state did not order the closure of the schools, and the Ministry of Education has not briefed the command as to what led to the sudden decision.