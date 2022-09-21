Justice Ariwoola: We did not petition Tanko Muhammad

The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said that 14 Justices of the Supreme Court never petitioned the immediate past CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Ariwoola made this clarification while responding to questions by Senators during his screening by the Senate in Abuja.

He said what was misconstrued as a petition was an “internal memo” meant to bring to the attention of the ex-CJN of the concerns raised severally by Justices which Muhammad which he promised to address but did not.

Ariwoola said: “How it came into the pages of the newspaper is still a miracle. No Justice had a copy. We (14 of us) only read and signed. It was hand written and typed by one of our Justices. None had a copy.”