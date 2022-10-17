Kaduna: 73,000 people jostle for 10,000 teaching jobs

No fewer than 73,000 applicants have applied for about 10,000 primary school teaching jobs advertised by the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB).

Alhaji Tijjani Abdullahi, the Executive Chairman of Kaduna SUBEB, confirmed the numbers on Monday at the start of the computer-based test at the Kaduna State University Centre.

Abdullahi, represented by Mr Mubarak Mohammed, the Board’s Permanent Member, Project, said that the examination was taking place simultaneously in centres in Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan.

He said that the examination, which would last from Oct. 17 to Oct. 28, would be thorough, adding that only qualified and competent applicants would be recruited.

“Selecting the 30,000 to sit for the computer-based test was the first hurdle to be scaled. Writing the computer-based test is the second hurdle and only those who pass will be shortlisted for an interview.

“I want to assure the public that only the best of the best will be recruited to teach in our classrooms so that they will give our children the best.

“This is to build the strong educational foundation they need to thrive in their educational journey,” he said.

He explained that the board adopted the computer-based test to ensure that those that would be recruited were computer literate, to enable them to align with the technologically-driven world.

“If you are not computer literate, it means you do not have a place in our classrooms,” the chairman told the prospective teachers.

Abdullahi also explained that the recruitment became necessary because of the identified teacher gap in primary schools across the state, after a teacher-gap analysis conducted by the board.

He attributed the gaps to retirement, resignation, deaths, and disengagement of incompetent ones, which he said created a huge gap in human resources in the board.

He disclosed that when concluded, the teachers would be deployed based on areas of need, adding that right from the application process, the candidates were asked to select the school they would like to be posted to.

Also speaking, the Permanent Member, Human Resource Management, Dr Christy Alademerin, said that the recruitment would be based on merit.

Alademerin said that after the recruitment, there would be opportunities for training and retraining of the teachers to improve their capacities to deliver quality teaching.

One of the applicants, Yakubu Emmanuel, who successfully wrote the test expressed optimism that he would be shortlisted for the interview if the process was fair and based on merit.

Emmanuel, who holds a Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE) said that he loves the profession and appealed to the Kaduna State Government to give him the chance to contribute his quota.

Another applicant with NCE in Physical and Health Education, Mr Alfred Collins, equally said that he applied for the job because of the passion he has for the profession.

Collins, who was waiting for his turn to write the test, said teaching was his dream job and asked God to help him pass the test.

However, many applicants at the test centre were observed not to be computer compliant as they found it difficult to log into the computer to write the test.

Some of them, predominantly older women, were seen struggling to find the delete key and space bar on the computer keyboards assigned to them for the test.