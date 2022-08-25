Kaduna records 19 fire outbreaks, 59 deaths in July

The Kaduna State Fire Service said on Thursday that it recorded 59 deaths in 19 fire outbreaks across the state in July.

The Director, State Fire Service, Mr Paul Aboi, said this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

According to him, six persons sustained various injuries and one person was rescued while property worth N334, 000 were saved from the incidents.

Aboi said that the fires occurred in Kaduna metropolis as well as Zaria and Kafanchan Local Government areas of the state.

He said that an accident involving a petrol tanker leading to fire along Kaduna-Zaria road was responsible for the high number of deaths recorded.

The director said that the service was doing its best to reduce the incidences by educating residents on fire safety measures.

“Property worth N334, 000 were saved from destruction within the period while those worth N126, 000 were destroyed,’’ he said.

Aboi blamed the incidents on negligence and improper installation of electrical appliances, stressing that residents should be careful when handling such appliances.