Kaduna train attack: Terrorists free family of six, 60-year-old female hostage

Terrorists, who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train, killed nine passengers and kidnapped 63 others on March 28, released seven more hostages, including a family of six.

The released hostages include; a 60-year-old woman Hajia Aisha Hassan and the six family members comprising Abubakar Idris Garba (father); his wife Maryama Abubakar Bobbo and their children, Ibrahim Abubakar Garba, 10, Fatima Abubakar Garba, 7, Imran Abubakar Garba, 5 and Zainab Abubakar Garba 1.

The publisher of Desert Herald newspaper, Mal Tukur Mamu who confirmed the hostages’ release to journalists in Kaduna, also released their photographs and confirmed the identity of the victims.

He said Sheikh Gumi, after seeing the recent video where the victims were being flogged, pleaded with the abductors to release the family of six, as two of their children were seriously sick.

Mamu however said the 60-year-old Hassan was released due to life-threatening health challenges, which deteriorated recently.

The terrorists have since after the attack released the kidnapped passengers in batches beginning with the Managing Director Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan; followed by another set of 11; a set of seven; a set of four; a set of five and seven.

A total of 36 of the passengers have been released so far leaving about 27 others still in captivity.