Kaduna university resumes 2020/2021 academic semester

The management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has resumed the second semester of the 2020/2021 academic session for its undergraduate and post-graduate students, more than five months after the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The resumption is for the continuation of the second semester examination which was suspended due to the ASUU strike which commenced in February this year.

Speaking to newsmen, the acting Vice Chancellor of Kaduna state University, Professor Abdullahi Ashafa explained that the school does not have any industrial dispute with the local branch of ASUU, hence there is no need to continue keeping the student at home.

He warned that there will be severe consequences for students and lecturers who fail to resume for classes as directed by the university management.