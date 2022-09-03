Kamala Harris: Meeting Yemi Osinbajo was a great experience

The United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, says it was a great meeting with her Nigeria counterpart, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

It was reported that Osinbajo, on Wednesday, departed Abuja for the United States to seek global partnerships and support for Nigeria’s recently launched Energy Transition Plan.

Osinbajo met with Kamala on Friday at the White House where the two vice presidents discussed some issues bothering on the relationship between the two countries.

Kamala, in a post on her official Facebook page after the meeting, cited Nigeria’s leadership as one of the major keys in confronting the country’s challenges.

She wrote, “It was great to meet with Vice President Osinbajo of Nigeria today to discuss strengthening the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.”

“African leadership, and in particular, Nigeria’s leadership, is key to confronting regional and global challenges.”