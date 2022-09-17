Kano governor suggests solutions to removing bottlenecks in justice delivery sector

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has suggested solutions to remove administrative bottlenecks in the justice sector service delivery process.

He gave the suggestions while declaring open the maiden retreat for top management of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Kano.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the theme of the event, “Enhancing system and structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for effective justice sector service delivery ” was well chosen considering the many challenges facing the country.

The Governor maintained that enhancing the efficiency and fairness of the justice delivery system, improving integrity, accountability and transparency across the sectors, as well as strengthening coordination and cooperation among the various stakeholders will improve the system.

On his part, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, explained that the retreat will allow staff to review and self-assess their output and identify the challenges and areas requiring revitalisation and then come up with innovative ideas to enhance their capacities to be more efficient and effective in achieving their institutional mandate.

“I am assured that we have here with us in this retreat legal experts and management professionals who will share their wealth of knowledge and experience to keep us abreast with contemporary issues that could support us in actualising this mandate”, Malami said.

The Chairman House Committee on Justice represented by Abubakar Ahmed Yunusa pointed out that effective justice delivery is at the centre of democracy and society

He said any effort geared towards its sustainability is an effort in the right direction and a precursor to delivering the dividend of democracy to the citizenry.