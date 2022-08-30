New Kano police chief vows to tackle criminality

The Kano Police Command has reassured residents of its determination to curtail all forms of criminality in the state.

The newly appointed commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, gave the assurance while addressing officers and men of the command on Tuesday.

Lawal, who assumed duty last Friday, said the command would adopt a new strategy tagged ‘Operation Restore Peace in Kano State’ which will tackle the menace of thuggery, drug abuse, and other heinous crimes within the state.

CP Lawal explained that Operation Restore Peace is a replacement for ‘Operation Puff Adder’ which the command would apply in all the police components to strengthen the capacity of its Tactical Units and Divisional Offices.

He stressed that anti-crime strategies would be incorporated into the Command’s Action Plan, which comprises Robust Community Policing Engagements, Intelligence-led Policing, Visibility Policing, Use of Technology in Tackling Crimes, synergy with Sister Security Agencies and Community Policing Stakeholders.

The CP further maintained that the command would strengthen its Public Relations Department through massive public enlightenment and sensitisation on radio, television, and social media with a view to enlightening the public on the importance of revealing information to security agencies so as to curtail security challenges.

The commissioner, who assumed duty on the 26th August 2022 as the 43rd Commissioner of Police of Kano State, said that he has on arrival met concrete structures of policing strategy in the state which he pledged to improve and sustain after studying the demographical crime map and an Action Plan was analytically designed to effectively police the state.

He directed all supervisory officers to work in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, and the Constitution while also keying into the policing mission and vision of the Inspector General of Police.

CP Abubakar Lawal solicited the cooperation, support, and encouragement of all citizens of the state, promising that no stone will be left unturned as far as fighting crimes and criminality is concerned.