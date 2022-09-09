Kano: Schools resumption date hasn’t changed

The Kano State Government has denied the reports claiming that public and private schools’ vacation has been extended by one week.

The Director of Public Enlightenment, State Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement, expressing that the rumours are being peddled by mischievous people trying to create confusion in the minds of parents and guardians.

The statement read, “The attention of the Kano State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a widely circulated rumour that the resumption date for schools for the 3rd term has been extended by one week.

“This is not true and was initiated by some elements who always want to create confusion in the minds of parents and guardians whenever school vacation is getting to an end.

“Parents and guardians of pupils and students of Public and Private Primary and post-primary schools in the state should therefore note that the resumption dates for boarding schools remain Sunday 11th September while that for the Day schools is 12th September 2022.”