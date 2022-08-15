Former Kano speaker makes new commissioners list

Former Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana, was among the 8 new Commissioners sent to the Kano State House of Assembly on Monday.

Similarly, a strong ally of former Governor of Kano state Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Malam Garba Yusuf Abubakar, who officially truncated his political sojourn with his former boss also made the list.

The appointment of new Commissioners of by Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje might not be unconnected to massive resignations from his administration in the wake of party primary elections couple of months ago.

The Nominees sent to the Assembly on Monday are as follows: Hon. Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo, Hon. Abdulhalim Liman Dan Maliki, Hon. Lamin Sani Zawiyya, Hon. Ya’u Abdullahi Yanshana, Hon. Garba Yusif Abubakar, Dr. Yusif Jibril Rurum, Hon. Adamu Abdu Panda, and Hon Saleh Kausani.