Kashim Shettima: Our government will be fair, inclusive if elected

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that if elected, Bola Tinubu’s administration will be just, fair, and inclusive to all Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, religious, and political affiliations.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the one-year memorial service for Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, father of the governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun, held at the St. James Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State.

“We need to build a nation because the hope of the black man rest with the people of this country and the onus is on us to secure the future of generations yet unborn,” the former Borno State governor assured.

“I want to assure the congregation that we are going to be just and fair to all Nigerians. We are going to be all-inclusive.

“Usman Dan Fodio said a society can thrive on unbelief but no society can strive on injustice. Injustice is something that is abhorrent to all religions; something opposed by all cultures and traditions. Ours will be an all-encompassing, all-embracing government.”

While calling for the rebirth of a new nation, he commended the southwest for their religious tolerance and generosity, where people are judged by the content of their character, competence, and ability, urging other parts of the country to emulate such for peace and development.

“The southwest of Nigeria is a place worthy of emulation by all of us because it is a bastion of religious tolerance and generosity of spirit,” he said.

“It is a place where people are judged by the content of their character. The governor of Ogun State was born a Muslim. His name was Saheed. President Olusegun Obasanjo fasted in the month of Ramadan.

“This is the Nigeria of our dream. This is the Nigeria we need to build on where people are judged by the content of their character, their competence, and abilities irrespective of differences in our political affiliations, religious persuasion, sectional or tribal background.”