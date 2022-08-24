Katsina deploys 3,000 vigilance personnel

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it will deploy no fewer than 3,000 trained vigilantes to assist security operatives in tackling banditry and other related crimes in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, who stated this in a chat with reporters in Katsina, further said 500 personnel had already been trained by the Mobile Police unit of the Nigeria Police Force and were already deployed to frontline local government areas.

Ibrahim Katsina also told reporters that another batch of 600 personnel would be trained and deployed soon.

He said: “The arrangement is part of the “three-tier security network under the state community security network which also involves traditional rulers and security operatives in the state.

“Our target is to have 3,000 trained personnel who will assist security operatives in the state. We shall have, at least, 88 of such personnel in each council.

“We have already trained 500 at the Mobile Police Force unit and we have deployed them. Anytime from now, we will train another batch of 600 who will also be deployed. In all, we shall have 3,000 personnel who will be deployed to all the 34 councils in the state.

”They will be coordinated through the Office of the Security Adviser. It is part of the three-tier community security arrangement.”