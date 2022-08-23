Katsina emirate kingmaker is dead

The Kauran Katsina and District Head of Rimi (Hakimin Rimi) in Katsina State, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, is dead.

The traditional ruler died after a brief illness at his residence in Rimi local government area of the State.

A member of the family, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Abdulkadir, confirmed the traditional ruler’s death in the early hours of Tuesday.

He would be buried later in the day according to Islamic rites as arrangements were in top gear for the funeral rites.

Before his demise, Hakimin Rimi was among the 40 Kingmakers of the Katsina Emirate Council.

Newsmen reports that the traditional ruler recently celebrated his 40th anniversary on the throne of Rimi.