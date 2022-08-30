Katsina government, World Bank, French agency sign N2.4 billion road contract

Katsina State government awarded a N2.4 billion contract for the construction of a 24.5km road on Tuesday.

The road connects Danja, headquarters of Danja Local Government Area to two rural communities, Bazanga and Nahuce.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

Katsina State awarded the contract in collaboration with the World Bank and the French Development Agency under the Katsina State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Programme.

The programme is being executed by the state’s Ministry of Environment.

In June, the Federal Government signed a tripartite agreement with the World Bank and the French Development Agency to spend 575 million dollars on the construction of rural roads in 13 states.

Katsina State is one of the benefiting states.

The tripartite agreement was signed to advance infrastructure development across the country.

The project will see to the construction of rural roads covering a total of 53,730km from 2022 to 2026.

National Coordinator, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, Mr Aminu Muhammed, said in June that 12 of the 13 states already received the take-off disbursement for commencement of the road construction works.

Permanent Secretary at Katsina Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Abubakar Gege, said at the signing of the Danja-Bazanga-Nahuce contract that the collaboration was part of an intervention to arrest environmental challenges in Katsina State.

He said the road project was also designed to assist farmers to transport their produce from the hinterland to markets in urban centres.

Gege represented the Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Hamza Faskari, at the ceremony.

“The contractors will be mobilised to start work in less than three days,’’ he said.