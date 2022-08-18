Kebbi governor appoints 12 new district heads

Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the appointment of 12 additional district heads.

This is contained in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mohammed Sani Umar Yaldu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Those appointed, according to Yaldu, are Mustapha Usman Adamu as district head of Ka’oje, in Bagudo local government, Alhaji Musa Bashar, district head of Makera in Birnin Kebbi local government, Alhaji Haruna Iliyasu Bashar, district head of Raha in Bunza local government, Aliyu Badaji Kwakkwaba district head of Kwakkwaba in Dandi local government, Abubakar Saidu Y. Abarshi district head of Yelwa in Yauri local government and Musa Garba Ribah as district head of Ribah in Danko-wasagu local government.

The rest are Dr Sahabi Sule Manga, district head of Manga in Zuru local government, Hon Bala Danbaba Waje, district head of Waje, in Danko-Wasagu local government, Kamaladeen Abdullahi, district head of Marafa, in Fakai local government, Isah Umar Bajida district head of Bajida in Fakai local government, Alhaji Dauda Haruna Noma , district head of Banizumbu in Dandi local government and Mansur Hassan as district head of Gumundai in Arewa local government.

Bagudu congratulated the appointees and charged them to reciprocate the confidence bestowed on them and also wished them Allah’s guidance in the discharge of their responsibilities.