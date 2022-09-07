Kebbi governor dissolves state executive council

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, has approved the dissolution of Kebbi State Executive Council with effect from Wednesday September 7, 2022.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Yauri.

Yauri said the governor appreciated the individual contributions of each member of the dissolved cabinet and thanked them for their dedication to the development of the state during their respective tenures.

“While further commending all the Members of the dissolved Council or their performance, a reconstituted State Executive Council will be announced soon, with some of the Members of the dissolved Council as well as others outside the dissolved Council,” the statement added.