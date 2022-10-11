Kebbi first lady wife nominated for UICC president

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has been nominated for the position of President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The UICC, which is an international non-governmental organisation affiliated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) with members in 172 countries, is on the frontline of advocacy initiatives and capacity building to support and improve the course of the cancer community.

Alongside Bagudu, the other nominees for the position are Ulrika Kagstrom of Sweden and Daiming Fan of China.

On October 11 2022, member organisations of the union will vote for their desired candidate who will lead the body for two years.

In 2018, Bagudu was elected to a two-year term as a Director of the UICC. In 2020, she was re-elected as a Director for another term of two years.

During her four-year tenure as Director, Bagudu built on her work in cancer advocacy to make UICC known in Nigeria and many other African countries. She mobilised mainstream cancer care and advocacy.

She chairs the First Ladies against Cancer Initiative and has lobbied the National and State Assemblies for better policies and funding to support cancer care.

On what she would do as President of the UICC, Shinkafi-Bagudu said she would focus on accessibility, affordability, and availability of the tools needed for cancer treatment.